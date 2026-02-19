Moment Meghan Markle ‘leaped out of her seat’ over new role

Meghan Markle was elated at the thought of becoming a Duchess, new book reveals.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was a television star ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, jumped out of joy when she was bestowed the title.

Royal author Russell Myers writes in the upcoming book William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story: "She started saying 'I'm going to be a Duchess, can you believe it? I am going to be a Duchess' – she was almost leaping out of her seat."

The insider added that His Majesty "gave her the nickname ‘Tungsten’, in reference to the metal known for being tough and unbending under extreme pressure".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.