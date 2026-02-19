Moment Meghan Markle ‘leaped out of her seat’ over new role
Meghan Markle was happy to be promoted after her wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle was elated at the thought of becoming a Duchess, new book reveals.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was a television star ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, jumped out of joy when she was bestowed the title.
Royal author Russell Myers writes in the upcoming book William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story: "She started saying 'I'm going to be a Duchess, can you believe it? I am going to be a Duchess' – she was almost leaping out of her seat."
The insider added that His Majesty "gave her the nickname ‘Tungsten’, in reference to the metal known for being tough and unbending under extreme pressure".
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
King Charles’ pal comes forward with the monarch’s verdict on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Frail looking oldest living royal performs duties in London
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's brief break up and reunion
Andrew gets fresh blow as Britain's FBI joins probe into him
Prince William, Kate Middleton felt Meghan, Harry 'had an agenda'
Ex Bodyguard finally speaks out Andrew & Epstein’s Island: ‘There was a concern’
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret letters show early divide in royal family
King Charles reacts to 'heartbreaking loss' from US