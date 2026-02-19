King Charles pressed to take final action in Andrew issue

King Charles is urged to speak to the public about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s issue.

His Majesty, who has kept rather mum about his brother’s association to Epstein files, is urged to speak upfront with the Britons.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah writes for the Sunday Times: "Questions keep coming on who knew what about this sordid saga. Those close to Charles insist father and son [Prince William] 'remain in active and consistent dialogue on all matters.' But their written statements...expressing 'profound' and 'deep concern' for Epstein's victims, have not quelled disquiet."

She added: "Hearing from the monarch in personal, spoken words, rather than palace statements, would redress that.”

Nikkhah wrote: “A similar message from Charles, with input from William, acknowledging what has happened, addressing the challenges facing the monarchy, telling us the Royal Family understands the gravity of the situation, would go a long way."