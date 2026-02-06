Elon Musk declares himself ‘pro-human’ in recent podcast on AI and future

Elon Musk sat down for a three-hour appearance on the Dwarkesh Podcast released on February 5. The world’s richest man delivered a profound “pro-human” manifesto positioning himself as a defender of biological consciousness.

Musk initiated an intriguing conversation regarding AI risks, space-based computing, Tesla robots and government limits. He is committed to maximizing positive outcomes for humanity amid discussions of AI surpassing human intelligence and the development of orbital data centers powered by solar energy.

The recent clip captured the audience’s attention with its optimistic stance while fans have begun memeing his quote.

The recent video sparked intriguing comments as one user wrote, “ Technology should serve humans not replace them.”

Another user wrote, “Appreciate the sentiment. Being pro-human means prioritizing safety, transparency and everybody people, not just profit. I hope to see concrete steps, public metrics and community input to back those words.”

The recent video has prompted several comments endorsing the fact that being pro-human means prioritizing safety, transparency and deliberate actions to ensure the achievement of positive outcomes for humanity.