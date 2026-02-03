King Charles again lands in trouble over Andrew despite cutting him off taxpayer funded funding

King Charles’ brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has caused many to start questioning him, and his stance on a man that ‘belongs in jail’, as well as his ex-wife.

Insight into the current calls raging against Andrew, and King Charles by default come from a well placed source that just spoke to the National Enquirer.

According to this source, the ex-Duke and Sarah Ferguson’s connection to a convicted sex offender goes beyond the pale, especially with new emails emerging where she called him ‘the brother I have always wished for’.

It is in light of that, that while the insider claims, “there is some relief that Charles acted decisively by stripping the Yorks of their titles.” But the fact he’s “paying for Andrew’s housing is now the next problem to deal with” as “any morsel of sympathy or willingness to help him adjust to a new life has totally evaporated with these sordid claims.”

This comes amid the sources’ own claims because they think “most of the family would agree that at this point Andrew belongs in jail or at the very least he needs to honor the will of Epstein’s victims and cough up everything he knows or witnessed during those years.”

But instead, in front of the world “he continues to hide behind his lawyers and sponge whatever he can from [the] royals, complaining he’s being made a scapegoat and there’s no way his mother [Queen Elizabeth II] would allow him to be demonized like this.” Also that is not all because behind the scenes “he has had some very angry showdowns with his father and continues to bang the drum that there should be zero tolerance or willingness to shield Andrew — or Sarah — from their vile, heinous behavior,” which the source said before signing off.

Earlier reports have even accused him of spending his day riding out in Windsor instead of ‘honoring’ the wishes of the victims and testifying, as the US Congress has requested.