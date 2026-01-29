Prince Harry ‘genuinely horrified’ by social media trolling over viral photos

Prince Harry was left “genuinely horrified” after court sketches from his latest High Court appearance went viral.

The Duke of Sussex thought people would focus on the “substance of the case” rather his appearance, claimed a source.

Harry appeared in London as part of a group suing the Daily Mail’s publisher over alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source revealed that after seeing sketches which showed him with thinning hair and balding patches on social media, Harry was left distressed.

A source close to King Charles’ son said that he was “genuinely horrified when he saw the sketches.”

"He knew court artists could be unforgiving, but he did not expect to be depicted looking that bald. Seeing those images everywhere made him deeply uncomfortable.

“It hit a nerve, because he is very aware of how closely his appearance is scrutinized,” they said, with another added, "He expected the focus to be on the substance of the case.”

“Instead, he opened his phone and saw endless jokes about his hair. From his point of view, the sketches showed him balder than ever, and that was a real shock."

Another source shared, "Moments like this remind him why he feels exposed in Britain. He walked into court to challenge alleged wrongdoing by a major newspaper group and walked out feeling humiliated by how he looked on paper.

“It fed into a sense that he is always being reduced to a caricature."