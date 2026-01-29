Prince William pens letter of support to ‘We Move Forward’ for empowering voices: Video

Prince William has just penned a letter in support for We Move Forward, helmed by Big Zuu, TV chief & rapper and Richie Brave, BBC Radio 1Xtra broadcaster who are working to empower young people the opportunities to have voices for themselves but creating ambassadors, that then go on to the future to pay it forward.

In his Instagram note he wrote, “Huge thanks to Big Zuu and Richie Brave for highlighting the power of youth work and the role trusted voices can play in opening doors for young people.”

Near the end he said, “their insight and experience highlight how connection, representation and opportunity can help the next generation build confidence, ambition and pathways into future careers.”

