Meghan Markle sends fans in frenzy with Valentine’s Day surprise
Meghan Markle launches her new Valentine’s Day collection ahead of special day
Meghan Markle is praised by her admirers as she launches an all new collection for Valentine’s Day.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to celebrate love with an all new range of products from her brand ‘As Ever,’ is lauded for listening to people’s demands.
Responding to her Instagram announcement for the collection, one fan commented: "Let’s be honest, Meghan gave the people what they wanted, and then some", followed by an array of emojis, including a red strawberry.
Another added: "Meghan Markle wants you to know THIS is her Valentine’s Day collection. [red-heart emoji] Nothing else. This is her at her best. She had a year to curate a Valentine collection, and this was what she came up with. This."
A third noted: "Oooooooh! I love it when I innocently wake up to something special. [heart-eyed emoji] As Ever’s first Valentine's Day Collection looks sooooooo good. [red-hearts emoji].
