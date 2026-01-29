Royals

Meghan Markle makes As Ever promise for fans

Meghan Markle makes a new product announcement and its come just in time for the coming month

By H. Anjum
January 29, 2026
Meghan Markle has just turned to her official Instagram account for As Ever, and has promised fans a special drop in time for Valentine’s Day.

The announcement has come via her Instagram account and features a stop-motion video of a bar of chocolate, that disappears with each cut of the shot.

The Duchess of Sussex even called the whole thing a “love letter in chocolate” and promises “sweet favorites” right alongside “something brand new” for those that set their reminders for the Valentines Day drop, coming Saturday.

Check it Out Below:

For those unversed, this isn’t the first video the royal has shared with fans ahead of the romantic season because just a day prior a video was shared to the Instagram account that showed her ‘sweetest arrivals’ aka, Strawberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging, a Strawberry Spread Trio, Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging. A Raspberry Spread as well as a Raspberry Spread Trio and Strawberry Spread.

For those unversed, the Duchess of Sussex’s royal brand is one formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, known as a luxury lifestyle brand that was created back in 2024 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. 