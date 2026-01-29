Meghan Markle makes As Ever promise for fans

Meghan Markle has just turned to her official Instagram account for As Ever, and has promised fans a special drop in time for Valentine’s Day.

The announcement has come via her Instagram account and features a stop-motion video of a bar of chocolate, that disappears with each cut of the shot.

The Duchess of Sussex even called the whole thing a “love letter in chocolate” and promises “sweet favorites” right alongside “something brand new” for those that set their reminders for the Valentines Day drop, coming Saturday.

Check it Out Below:

For those unversed, this isn’t the first video the royal has shared with fans ahead of the romantic season because just a day prior a video was shared to the Instagram account that showed her ‘sweetest arrivals’ aka, Strawberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging, a Strawberry Spread Trio, Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging. A Raspberry Spread as well as a Raspberry Spread Trio and Strawberry Spread.

For those unversed, the Duchess of Sussex’s royal brand is one formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, known as a luxury lifestyle brand that was created back in 2024 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.