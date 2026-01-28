Oldest living member of royal family joins Duchess Sophie for royal duty

The Duke of Kent and Duchess Sophie visited the University of Surrey as part of royal duties, reported GB News on Thursday.

The outlet reported that the royal duo spoke to students and staff in the university's Space Centre.

During their visit, Duchess Sophie, the sister-in-law of King Charles III, got herself immersed in the world of virtual reality as the Duke of Kent, 90, watched on.

The wife of Prince Edward tried on the virtual reality headset that showed footage of an operation in progress.

The Duke of Kent also got involved during a demonstration, shining a torch on a piece of equipment.

According to GB News, the Duke of Kent and the Duchess of Edinburgh were last seen together on the balcony of the Foreign Office during the Remembrance Sunday service last year at the Cenotaph in London.

It was the Duke of Kent's second royal engagement in a week. Earlier he undertook a rare public engagement when he attended the Imperial War Museum in London to observe Holocaust Memorial Day.

Since the death of his wife, Katharine, last year, Edward has become the oldest living member of the British royal family.







