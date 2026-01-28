Prince Harry effectively becomes Meghan Markle 'spare'

Meghan is ‘embracing Hollywood’

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has effectively become his wife Meghan Markle’s ‘spare’ in California.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said that many who know Harry believe the Duke misses his closest friends in England.

She said as Meghan is ‘embracing Hollywood’, Harry has “effectively become her ‘spare.’”

The royal expert continued Prince Harry still struggles with the spotlight, making him less marketable on his own.

“And as his ongoing legal battles against the media in the U.K. show, he’s leaning into victimhood — a stance that isn’t appealing in Hollywood, leaving him more of a supporting act."

Hilary continued, "I don’t see a major comeback for Harry — certainly not while he leans into a victim narrative."

"The shock value from the royal family’s more lurid revelations has faded. Harry remains trapped in the past.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals back in 2020, however, they still use the Duke and Duchess titles.

However, the expert said, “Anything tied to the royals will always draw some interest, which actually underscores how difficult things are for Harry and Meghan, as even their titles no longer seem enough to attract audiences to lackluster projects."

"I would not be surprised to see him return, even if only for a short time each year," she said. "But any return would be personal in nature, as there is no foreseeable scenario in which he resumes royal duties — particularly given how strongly Prince William opposes it.”