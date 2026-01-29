Prince William holds onto ‘bitterness’ for Prince Harry
Prince William looks at his life in separation from Prince Harry
Prince William no longer sees Prince Harry a part of his future.
The Prince of Wales, who is preparing to be the next King of Britain, does not trust estranged Harry.
Royal expert Robert Jobson told Hello! magazine: “William is building a future and he no longer needs Harry's drama. You can't bridge that gap when one brother is moving forward and the other won't let go of the past and the bitterness.
"Reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers,” he added.
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
