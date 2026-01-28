Prince Harry 'stands at a crossroads'

"Prince Harry has essentially traded one hierarchy for another.”

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry appears caught between ‘royal identity and celebrity ambition’ as the duke stands at a ‘crossroads.’

This has been claimed by royal expert Kinsey Schofield while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The expert said Meghan understands how to package a narrative and build a brand, adding "Harry has yet to prove he can do the same without relying on royal controversy. The public appetite for grievance-driven storytelling has cooled.

"If there’s a comeback, it will require reinvention — less victim narrative, more tangible purpose. Right now, the Sussex brand feels stalled, and Harry appears caught between royal identity and celebrity ambition."

Prince Harry, who moved to California with Meghan, stands at a ‘crossroads,’, Schofield said and adds "He can continue chasing relevance through proximity to controversy, or he can build an identity rooted in service, philanthropy and genuine leadership.”

“The latter would require humility and patience — qualities Hollywood doesn’t reward quickly. But it’s the only path that offers long-term credibility."

The royal expert added, "Prince Harry has essentially traded one hierarchy for another.”

"In the royal family, he was the spare to Prince William," she shared. "In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions. The entertainment industry rewards relevance, star power and personal branding."