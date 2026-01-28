'Determined' Prince William sees Meghan Markle, Harry a 'real threat'

Prince William does not want to have an all-out confrontation with his father King Charles over Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William is reportedly ‘determined’ to ensure his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle could not cause any further damage to the Royal Family.

The insiders claimed this to the Heat World amid reports King Charles has extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by offering them Balmoral Castle to stay during their trip to Britain in July.

Meghan and Harry are expected to visit the UK in July with their children Archie and Lilibet for Invictus Games event.

However, the source claimed William is 'determined' to ensure Meghan and Harry can’t cause any further damage to the Royal Family.

The close confidant said, “This is an incredibly frustrating situation for William, to say the least. Not only has all the authority he was promised been walked back, but now he’s being told he needs to play nice.”

‘But William is very clear that things will be handled differently when he’s in charge, that’s why he’s gone and hired a new crisis PR team to help him get ahead of anything that may happen with Harry and Meghan going forward.”

The palace insiders said Prince William sees Harry and Meghan as “a real threat”, whether King Charles views them that way or not, and “he’s taking steps to protect himself and the future of the crown”.

“He doesn’t like going against his father in any way, even behind the scenes, but William insists he has no choice,” the source claims and adds William knows he has to be very ‘delicate’ about it because the last thing he wants is to have an all-out confrontation with his father.