Prince Harry targeted with fake dossier claims citing Princess Anne

Britain's Prince Harry last week gave evidence in the London's High Court against the Daily Mail in his privacy lawsuit.

After attending the trial, the Duke of Sussex has returned to the United States where his family is based since 2020.

However, his recent visit has sparked a wave of videos and social media posts spreading false claims about Harry's separate legal battle against the UK Home Office.

Harry lost that case last year over his publicly funded security in Britain, which was downgraded after his decision to step back from royal duties.

Since then viral posts have claimed the Duke's aunt, Princess Anne, confirmed a so-called 'Saudi dossier' involving Prince Harry’s security.

But the claims made in the viral posts on Facebook and YouTube are unfounded since court coverage focused on domestic policy and private hearings, not foreign files.

Additionally, no reputable publication reported existence of any such dossier.

After losing his case last year, Harry said he was "devastated" to lose his appeal over his security in Britain after stepping down from royal duties, telling the BBC he would "struggle to forgive" the decision and could not safely bring his family to Britain.

Harry, King Charles' younger son who has moved to the United States with his wife Meghan, had sought to overturn a decision by the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing.

A specialist body decided in February 2020 that Harry would not automatically receive personal police protection while in Britain, which London's High Court ruled was lawful.

That decision was upheld by three Court of Appeal judges who said that, while Harry understandably felt aggrieved, that did not amount to an error of law.

It was after that court defeat, the Duke of Sussex publicly expressed his desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles.

Harry, who is married to Meghan Markle, also held a meeting with the monarch during a visit to the UK after extending an olive branch during a BBC interview.