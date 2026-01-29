Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie told ‘smart move’ to deal with Andrew issue

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told the right way to distance themselves from their shamed father.

The York sisters, who are reportedly cutting themselves off from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, are reminded to beware of the optics.

Crisis PR specialist Lauren Beeching tells the sisters: "Personally, I don't think the smartest move is for them to publicly announce that they're distancing themselves from their father.”

"The more effective approach is simply not to be seen with him and not make a spectacle of it,” she added.

This comes as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken a strict stance against their defamed father, Andrew.

The York sisters, who still remain a part of the Royal Family, have distanced themselves from their disgraced father.

Speaking about Princess Eugenie, a friend told the Mail: “There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off."

She added: “Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them.