Kim Kardashian takes swipe at Meghan and Harry as she breaks silence on 'photogate'

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on why photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from her and Kris Jenner's social media posts after her mother's 70th birthday party last year.

Appearing on Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, Kim called the controversy "Photogate" for the first time.

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy," Kim said. "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

Kim continued that afterward, they were going through photos and deciding which ones to share on social media.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim said. “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.' "

She added that although they had been seen at the Baby2Baby charity gala the same night, "that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever."

"So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," Kim said.

The holiday, held annually in November, honors members of the armed forces who died in service.

Kim continued, "You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in. I was like, ‘We should do a full Skims campaign.’ Take the photo — even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.' "

"If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone,” Kim said. "That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be."