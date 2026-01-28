Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye Australia as 'only escape option'

Prince Harry and Meghan have several back-up options should the UK prove to not be viable

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a home in Australia following the Duke’s remarks about US President Donald Trump.

The California-based royal couple see Australia as their ‘only escape option’ if the current US administration launches action against Prince Harry.

According to a report by the New Idea, with Trump continuing to issue threats against Canada, Australia is “climbing the list fast” as Meghan and Harry’s future home.

The royal insiders said, “Harry and Meghan didn’t leave a big impression on the Aussies when they toured there, but they know it’s something they can turn around should they decide it’s their only escape option.”

“Harry’s believes it’s only a matter of time before he starts having trouble with the current administration, whether it be audits or visa issues, so he and Meghan have several back-up options should the UK prove to not be viable,” the close confidant said.

The source continued, “Canada’s now out, but Australia is not [the] top following by Portugal.”

In an interview with the Fox News, Trump said NATO troops "stayed a little off the front lines" during the conflict and insisted the US had "never needed" its allies, despite invoking the alliance's collective defence clause after 9/11.

Following Trump remarks, Prince Harry, who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan with the Army Air Corps, said "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."

"Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."