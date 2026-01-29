Prince William, Kate drop another royal in consideration for Prince George’s secondary school

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s future choice for Prince George’s schooling has been a hot topic of discussion for years and with his teen years now in full swing, its gotten even more intense because the two options the Prince of Wales and his wife are cycling through are Eton, and Marlborough.

Whats also pertinent to mention is that Prince George’ will be moving to whichever school is chosen because this is his last yar at Lambrook private co-education School, which he attends alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Everything related to the back and forth that’s happening behind has been shared by a source that recently spoke to Vanity Fair.

According to their findings, “while Eton would be the obvious choice because it is on their doorstep and where William went, they are leaning towards other schools Kate Middleton’s former school, Marlborough College, has not fallen out of the running yet and, “I’m hearing Marlborough is the front-runner,” they also said.

However, what the source did make clear is that “I genuinely don’t think they’ve one hundred percent decided,” even though there is talk among the Marlborough set that “they’ve allocated a house for George and that security has been a big issue.”

In terms of timeline for this announcement it is likely to follow that of Prince William, whose school of choice was not revealed until the summer of.

For those unversed, this has come nearly three years after a report came out that said their decisions pertaining to Prince George’s future school is not only about him but also his sister because the Wales’ reportedly want Princess Charlotte to also “attend boarding school together” with her brother at Marlborough. So they'd “have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school.”