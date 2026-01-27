Trump, Musk spotted together in leaked video at Mar-a-Lago

Trump, Musk spotted together in leaked videos at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk held a highly publicized reconciliation dinner at Mar-a-Lago, which was highlighted by videos and photos shared by Musk himself.

The meeting marks a major turning point after a year of public feuding and is being viewed as the official thaw in their relationship.

The videos were filmed at Trump’s Beach estate, showing their pair walking together after Musk praised a US operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The video is trending once again on social media, highlighting the significance of the meeting between Trump and Musk.

It was observed earlier that Musk posted a photo from the dinners with Trump writing: “2026 is going to be amazing.”

The recent changes follow their 2025 clashes over spending bills, with supporters celebrating the thaw as midterms approach. While some are hopeful, others question the authenticity and timing of such an immediate reconciliation.

The Mar-a-Lago reunion signals more than a personal friendship; it marks a solidified alliance between the Trump administration and the world’s most influential tech personality. This partnership is poised to exert significant influence ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, potentially transforming both American fiscal policy and the global geopolitical landscape.