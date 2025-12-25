King Charles' Christmas message video features Prince George

Buckingham Palace on Thursday shared a video of King Charles's Christmas Day message on social media.

The video also featured a clip of Prince William and his son Prince George's recent visit to a homeless charity.

William took Prince George to the charity in London where they helped make Christmas lunch for people in need, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

The visit was particularly poignant for William because his late mother Princess Diana had taken him to the same charity when he was 11 years old, an experience which inspired him to set up a programme aimed at ending homelessness.

Prince George is the second in line to the British throne following his father, Prince William.

During the trip to the charity's centre, named The Passage, George signed the visitor's book on the same page previously signed by Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when William was 15 years old.

Meanwhile, the king's Christmas message featuring George, came at the end of a year marked by tensions in the royal family.















