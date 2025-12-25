Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's close bond on display amid Christmas outing

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin outfits on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s bond stole the show at the royal family's Christmas church outing.

Kate stepped out with husband Prince William, kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, for the outing. The family was joined by the larger royal brood, including the Princess Royal and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

The royals were led to the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate and Charlotte’s bond was on display as the mother-daughter duo coordinated in brown outfits and smiled at each other.

The outing came after the duo’s surprise piano duet was shared on Instagram for Christmas. The pair played Holm Sound by Erland Cooper.

The Princess of Wales began her holiday traditions early this month with her fifth annual Together at Christmas" carol service held at Westminster Abbey in London on December 5.

In her message for Christmas, Princess Kate said, "At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways. -Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand. Presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong."