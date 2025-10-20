Britons make fresh plea to King Charles after Prince Andrew royal exit

King Charles is dealing with another wave of tension as Prince Andrew’s statement triggers new set to demands from Britons, specifically from York.

Formerly known as the ‘Duke of York’, Andrew announced via the Buckingham Palace on Friday that he is relinquishing the use of his royal titles and honours, although that isn’t enough for the people of York.

While Andrew is no longer using his dukedom, he still retains the title as an Act of Parliament is needed in order to officially strip him off the honour.

The locals in York were already disgruntled over the fact that their town was being represented by a shamed royal. Now that the royal family has finally ousted him, they are demanding that a new appointment be made to replace him but with key detail in mind.

“These titles are very important; whether it is the Duke of Sussex or the Duke of York, it actually matters that the local people have some sort of investment in a title,” York Councillor, Darryl Smalley, told GB News.

He noted that they “pleaded” this time to make sure that before someone new is appointed as the Duke of York, there has to be “at least some engagement”.

The councillor shared that he was aware that there won’t be a referendum but getting the local authorities, MPs, local civic leaders and religious leaders would show that the “Palace has been done to make sure the damage that has been done is restored”

Darryl told the outlet that in this way the next Duke of York would be “really welcomed”.

He stressed, “For the benefit of the monarchy and the benefit of the entire country, is more engagement around these types of titles.”