Aaron Phypers breaks silence after shocking courtroom arrest

Aaron Phypers spoke out after being arrested in Los Angeles, claiming the accusations made by his estranged wife, Denise Richards, were completely false.

The 53-year-old was taken into custody at the courthouse after a hearing related to Denise’s restraining order against him.

His rep confirmed that he was arrested near the end of the court session on October 17 and later released on bail.

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, Aaron’s team insisted he was innocent. “We believe the charges are based on the same false accusations Denise brought up in the domestic violence case, which she says happened almost four years ago,” the statement read.

“We expect the evidence will prove Aaron’s innocence and that he will be cleared.”

Denise’s lawyer told the outlet that Aaron has been charged with spousal abuse and according to eyewitnesses, the actor appeared surprised when officers approached him at court and led him away.

Denise, who was present during the arrest, reportedly stayed calm as she spoke with her legal team.

Aaron’s lawyer, Michael Finley, said his client was taken into custody over an old warrant possibly tied to the abuse claims.

However, he added that the Dirty Hands actor cooperated fully with the authorities and was confident the truth would come out.

For the unversed, Denise, 54, publicly accused her estranged husband of domestic violence earlier this year.

Aaron has strongly denied all claims and maintains that the allegations are untrue.

The case is expected to continue in the coming weeks.