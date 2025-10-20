Brandy ‘abruptly’ ends performance with Monica, reveals reason

Brandy reveals reason she stage mid show

Brandy is speaking out after her unexpected exit from the stage during her concert with Monica over the weekend.

The 46-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, October 19, to explain what happened after she left mid-performance during The Boy Is Mine tour stop in Chicago the night before.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers,” she began her post.

Brandy went on to share that she had been feeling unwell after “weeks of nonstop rehearsals,” which led to dehydration and a moment where she felt faint on stage.

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago,” she wrote.

“After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance."

Despite not feeling her best, Brandy said she still tried to continue the show.

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay,” she explained.

“With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone's best efforts.”

During the concert at Chicago’s United Center, Brandy walked offstage and didn’t return, leaving Monica, 44, to finish the set alone.

Fans were disappointed that the duo didn’t perform their iconic hit The Boy Is Mine, which had been one of the most anticipated moments of the tour.

Brandy also made sure to thank Monica for her professionalism in handling the situation.

“I'm deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and to the entire crew for their continued care and support,” she wrote, adding that she sought medical attention immediately after leaving the arena and is now taking the proper steps to recover.

She ended her message on a hopeful note.

“Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis.”

Footage shared by concertgoers showed Brandy leaving the stage mid-song, telling fans, “Give me one second, y’all. I gotta get my…” before walking away and not returning.

Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine tour celebrates more than 25 years since their chart-topping 1998 collaboration, and despite the brief health scare, Brandy assured fans she’s ready to continue the tour with renewed strength and gratitude.