Maura Higgins sparks Hollywood buzz after acting debut in 'The Spin'

Maura Higgins could be set to surprise fans with a Hollywood project after impressing the industry insiders with her acting debut in the Irish comedy The Spin.

The Love Island star, who was recently reported to be back on the hunt for love, received positive feedback following a film screening at London's Genesis Cinema on Friday.

For context, the film is directed by filmmaker Michael Head, and follows the story of two music-obsessed friends on a two-day road trip across Ireland as they try to save their beloved record shop from closing.

Maura stars alongside Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and actor Brenock O'Connor.

After the screening, a source told The Mirror:

'Everyone was talking about Maura and how great she was. She can act and people were impressed.'

'There were a lot of important people from the film in that room and conversations were taking place about what she does next.'

It has been reported that these conversations included top U.S. executives who were eager to learn about Maura's future plans.

This exciting moment comes after a dramatic year for Maura, who split from TOWIE star Pete Wicks before making headlines for a ki** with I'm A Celeb campmate Danny Jones.

Since then, she indulged herself into work.

The source added said: 'Maura has 'chanelled everything into her career' after the Danny snog-gate. It's been a good distraction amongst all the madness and she wants to prove people she is more than a reality star.'

It comes after Maura also made waves earlier this week by flaunting her incredible figure during a brand trip to Marrakesh with Guess.