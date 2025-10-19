Sarah Ferguson was on Jeffrey Epstein's payroll for 15 years

Explosive new revelations suggest Sarah Ferguson’s financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein were far deeper and more prolonged than previously known.

Previously unseen emails obtained by The Mail on Sunday allege the disgraced duchess relied on the convicted paedophile for financial support over a 15-year period, far exceeding the £15,000 she publicly admitted.

In one particularly shocking revelation, Epstein claimed Fergie was “the first to celebrate” his release from jail, bringing her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with her.

The emails, part of a massive tranche of documents under review by the US Congress, are set to be released after redactions protect the identities of Epstein’s victims.

A source told the Mail, “Sarah and Prince Andrew have always maintained they distanced themselves from Epstein after his conviction.

In reality, it was Epstein who cut ties because he grew weary of Sarah constantly asking for money. She borrowed far more than has ever been publicly revealed. In private, she was always holding out the begging bowl.”

Correspondence includes a letter in which Fergie calls Epstein a “supreme friend” just weeks after publicly claiming she would have no further dealings with him.

Following her March 2011 interview with the London Evening Standard, in which Fergie issued a “heartfelt apology” for accepting £15,000 and called it “a giant error of judgment,” Epstein reportedly erupted in anger.

In an email to French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, he wrote, “The duchess that I have financially helped for 15 years said that she wants nothing to do with a paedophile and child sex abuser. It has caused quite a stir.”

The emails show Epstein demanding a public letter of apology from Fergie over the interview, threatening legal action if she refused.

Drafts of the letter included statements such as, “Dear Jeffrey, I wanted you to know with certainty that many things said in the press about you that were attributed to me were either a totally malicious fabrication or an outrageous exaggeration… There was never a claim of paedophilia… You have been a loyal friend of my family for many years.”

In a follow-up email dated April 7, 2011, Epstein again pressured Fergie to “affirmatively state that she was misquoted” in the Standard.

In correspondence with his British lawyer Paul Tweed, Epstein boasted about Fergie’s visits and generosity, “Fergie took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow.

She visited me with policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities.” He also revealed that he had purchased the web address Mother’s Army for her, warning that disclosure could be “problematic” if leaked by staff.

On April 25, 2011, Fergie admitted to involving her daughter Beatrice in managing Epstein’s image, contacting editor Geordie Greig after her Standard interview to insist he “should NOT in any way… go down the paedophile route,” emphasizing the seriousness of avoiding mistakes.

Earlier exchanges further highlight the closeness of their relationship, even after Epstein admitted to soliciting a minor and served just 13 months in a low security Florida jail, a lenient “sweetheart deal” that shocked the world.