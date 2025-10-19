Kate Middleton brings back that billowing skirt

Kate Middleton knows how to make an entrance and four years ago, she delivered one of her most striking looks to date.

Stepping out in London on 19th October 2021, the Princess of Wales was head to toe in ruby red dress while delivering the keynote speech at the Forward Trust’s Taking Action on Addiction campaign launch at BAFTA.

The royal, who has been a patron of the charity since June 2021, exuded confidence and compassion as she championed a cause close to her heart all while serving a masterclass in bold, monochrome dressing.

Kate stunned in a flowing scarlet skirt by Christopher Kane, featuring a cinched waistband and delicate pleats that cascaded to the ankle.

She paired it with a fitted sweater by Polo Ralph Lauren in the same fiery hue, striking the perfect balance between elegance and empowerment.

. Completing her radiant ruby look, the Princess of Wales carried a sleek, boxy DeMellier handbag and stepped out in classic Ralph Lauren pumps, the perfect neutral contrast to her head-to-toe red ensemble.

Adding a touch of polish, she accessorised with twisted gold hoop earrings and wore her signature brunette waves loose with a soft side parting, striking just the right balance between refined and relaxed.

“Princess Kate’s all-red ensemble is a striking display of monochrome elegance,” fashion stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO!.

“The fitted turtleneck and flowing pleated skirt create a seamless silhouette that’s both bold and graceful perfectly balancing structure with movement.

Paired with neutral heels, the look radiates confidence and modern royal poise; it’s a masterclass in power dressing through colour.”