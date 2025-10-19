Meghan Markle shows off sparkling ‘Queen’ ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle serves royal glam in £7K outfit

Meghan Markle put on a dazzling £7,000 fashion display as she made a surprise appearance at a charity tennis tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend all in support of one of her closest friends.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a white halterneck button down dress by Carolina Herrera.

Meghan also owns the same style in navy, previously wore the white version during an Easter video that saw her adorably surprised by a flock of ducklings.

Keeping her look fresh and polished, she paired the dress with £695 strappy Jimmy Choo kitten heels and her £3,410 Loro Piana ‘Loom’ handbag bringing her total outfit cost to over £7,000.

The event, held in memory of her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son, George, was organised to support the Alliance for Children’s Rights.

She shares a close friendship with Kelly in Montecito, smiled warmly in group photos alongside her friend and Kelly’s daughter, joined by Prince Harry in a relaxed white polo and navy trousers.

While Meghan is known for her love of luxury jewels, she kept things surprisingly understated opting for a pair of 24-carat gold stud earrings by Polène, priced at a modest £140.

But eagle eyed fans couldn’t miss the dazzling statement piece on her hand, a pear-shaped diamond ‘Queen’ ring believed to be a gift from Prince Harry.

The £3,185 Logan Hollowell design the Classic Queen version features a moonstone surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds, said to “bring success in love and business.”

In a touching detail, the moonstone is associated with the goddess Diana, a subtle nod, perhaps, to Harry’s late mother.

Meghan’s courtside look proved she’s still every bit the style star, both on and off royal duty.