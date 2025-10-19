Royal expert claims King Charles protects Beatrice, Eugenie's titles

King Charles protects Beatrice, Eugenie's titles amid Prince Andrew's fallout

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will reportedly not be invited to the Royal Family Christmas festivities, following the announcement that he will no longer use his royal titles.

Speaking to GB News, author and journalist Robert Hardman has weighed in on the current situation, stating:

'There is no question that the King has made his intentions clear' over his brothers future involvement in the monarchy.'

Prince Andrew made the bombshell announcement via a Buckingham Palace statement, confirming that he would be relinquishing his Duke of York title and associated honours, due to 'continued accusations.'

He said:

'In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.

Delivering his verdict on the future of Prince Andrew's future role, Mr. Hardman told GB News:

'There's no question that the King has made it clear that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as we now call her, will not be with the Royal Family at Christmas.

Shedding the light on how the removal of Andrew's titles could affect his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Mr. Hardman stated that the King was careful to ensure their status 'would not be impacted.'

He explained: 'Certainly, my understanding is that a very key part of the King's planning was that this should not somehow involve ripping up the birthright and titles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.'

He added:

'The King has a great deal of affection and love, and I think actual admiration for what they have been through and come out of the other side. So no, I do not think they will be affected.'

Following the announcement that he would no longer use his titles, the scandal-plagued prince defended himself, saying:

' I vigorously deny the accusations against me.'