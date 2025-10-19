Princess Charlene proves suits are new red carpet glam this October

Princess Charlene channels supermodel vibes

Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in a chic oversized ensemble at the Stade Louis II on 17th October, proving once again that power dressing runs in her veins.

The wife of Prince Albert, attended the inauguration of a commemorative plaque honoring Mireille Calmes, the founder of Special Olympics Monaco, celebrating her lifelong dedication to inclusion through sport.

Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer and Honorary President of Special Olympics Monaco since 2012, added her signature style to the sporty event in a striking Max Mara outfit.

She wore the label’s midnight blue ‘Pagano’ blazer, featuring a double-breasted design, buttoned cuffs, and two front flap pockets, expertly sized up for an oversized look.

Her Manolo Blahnik ‘Maysale 50’ pumps, featuring a kitten heel and buckle detail, peeked out from beneath the ankle-grazing trousers, adding the perfect finishing touch.

Stylist Angela Kyte calls the look “a study in modern minimalism… elegant,” praising the structured blazer and flowing wide-leg trousers for creating a contemporary, statuesque effect.

The royal has been making regular appearances in tailored suits, proving her sartorial prowess.

Just two days earlier, on 15th October, she inaugurated the new headquarters of the Monégasque Electricity and Gas Society in another Max Mara outfit, the ‘Harald’ blazer paired with ‘Zulia’ trousers, again paired with her Manolo Blahnik heels in a stone hue, cementing her status as a modern style icon.