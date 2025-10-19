Kerry Katona wants to expand her family with 'fatherhood material' Paolo Margaglione

The reality star found love with the personal trainer after they met on 'Celebs Go Dating'

Kerry Katona is eager to expand her family with her new boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione.

The new revelation about the Atomic Kitten singer has come from her friends, who claim she fears that 'time is running out.'

However, the mum-of-five herself opened up about her family plans last week in her new column, saying she's keen for another baby:

'I am definitely open to having more kids' and I know my children would be happy for me, if that was the case.'

Now a source has told OK! why the Celebrity Juice star feels the time is right to expand her brood.

'Kerry feels like this is her last chance to have another baby,' the source claims.

'She absolutely adores her family and loves her children. She has always talks about them-they are her pride and joy and her priority.'

For context, Kerry, shares daughters Molly,24, and Lilly-Sue,22, with first husband Brian McFadden, and Heidi,18, and Max,17, with second husband Mark Croft. Her youngest, 11-year-old daughter DJ, was fathered by her late husband, George Kay.

Another source claims that Kerry believes Paolo-who is already a father of two would be perfect father material if she does decide to have another child.

'With Paolo, she really feels like she's met her soulmate,' the sources say.

'He would like more kids too. It feels like they both want the same thing. He just ticks all the boxes and she thinks he would be a wonderful father.'

The reality star, 45, found love with the personal trainer,33, after they met on Celebs Go Dating, which began filming in April.