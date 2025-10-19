Prince Andrew's bold move catches Sarah Ferguson in the crossfire

Sarah Ferguson turned 66 on 15th October.
However, her birthday party was reportedly cancelled by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to the Mirror.
Ferguson, who continues to live with the prince despite their divorce, was set to celebrate her 66th birthday last Wednesday at the pair's mansion in Windsor.
This revelation comes after Prince Andrew sent shockwaves on Friday by announcing that he would no longer use his royal titles.
Andrew's move was prompted by the emergence of an email he had sent to billionaire Epstein, contradicting his earlier claim of having no contact with him.
Following the announcement that he would no longer use his titles, the scandal-plagued prince defended himself.
He said: 'I vigorously deny the accusations against me.'
Although, Prince Andrew vowed not to use his titles, royal experts weighed in on the situation.
Ingrid Seward commented: 'People are furious. He might not be a Duke any more, but he still lives like a Prince.'
'How can he possibly continue to live on the Windsor Park estate in a 30-room mansion? The time has come for the King to tell Andrew to pack up and tell him: I am sorry, take the money you have put into Royal Lodge and start a new life elsewhere.'
Moreover, Ferguson became further embroiled in the controversy after emails she sent to Epstein surfaced.
In the 2011, Ferguson referred to Epstein as her 'supreme friend.
In the aftermath, she was dropped from several charity after the message came to light in September.
The Duchess of Sussex earns praise as royal family takes major decision about titles
Prince Andrew's royal fate decided by King Charles after 'consultation' with key royal
Prince William takes important decision about Andrew for upcoming historic event
Prince Andrew’s daughter decline invitation to high-profile event after royal family statement
Duke and Duchess of Sussex take another important trip just one week after New York visit
Remembering Lady Annabel Goldsmith’s remarkable life and legacy
Prince Harry’s African Parks returns to guard Chad’s iconic reserves
Princess Kate's closest royal confidante revealed amid crisis?