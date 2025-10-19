Prince William’s cousins wow in Barbiecore glam at glittering British Museum Ball

The Spencer twins bring major Barbie energy

Prince William’s glamorous cousins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, brought a dazzling dose of Barbiecore brilliance to the inaugural British Museum Ball and instantly became the talk of the night.

It was an evening of grandeur, culture, and high fashion as London’s elite gathered at the iconic British Museum on Great Russell Street to celebrate art and creativity. Among the 800 guests each paying £2,000 to dine, dance, and mingle among priceless artefacts.

Lady Amelia Spencer turned heads in an asymmetrical hot pink gown featuring a bold red rose motif, one puffed sleeve, and a dramatic oversized bow cinching her waist.

Not to be outshone by her twin, Lady Eliza Spencer brought her own dose of sparkle to the British Museum Ball in a sleek salmon pink gown dripping with silver sequins.

The figure skimming dress featured a halter neckline that framed her shoulders beautifully, exuding understated glamour.

The Spencer sisters’ beauty choices were equally polished. Both embraced bronzed complexions, shimmering eyes, and nude lips, a classic combination that let their gowns do the talking.

Lady Amelia styled her platinum locks in a soft updo with a romantic face-framing strand, while Lady Eliza opted for a sleek blowout that cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders.

Fashion stylist Oriona Robb, with over two decades of experience, praised the duo’s sartorial synergy, “Lady Amelia’s gown is a showstopper, the vivid red rose print and oversized pink bow create a dramatic, couture-inspired silhouette that’s both romantic and daring,” Robb said.

“In contrast, Eliza’s blush sequined gown embodies sleek sophistication. Its clean lines, high neckline, and subtle sparkle highlight her natural elegance."