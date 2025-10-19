Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new title amid Prince Andrew downfall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earned respect for their "commitment and loyalty" in a new heartfelt message by a special figure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly turned a deaf ear to the growing talks about the future of their royal titles after Prince Andrew bid farewell to royal life following the resurfacing of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Harry and Meghan stepped out in Los Angeles to support their very special pal Kelly McKee Zajfen at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament on October 18.

The philanthropist is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, a group that supports pregnant and parenting teens in the foster system.

Kelly, who lost her son George, penned a note for the Sussexes, dubbing them loyal as they continue their support for a meaningful cause.

On Instagram, she dropped a series of delightful photos from the event with a heartfelt caption.

Kelly wrote, "What a day. The George Zajfen Tennis Tournament was nothing short of extraordinary. Our incredible community showed up with so much love, heart, and spirit for @allianceforchildrensrights and all in honour of our beautiful boy."

She revealed that they raised record-breaking $200,000 for our youth right here in Los Angeles and across California.

While expressing gratitude towards The Archewell Foundation, Kelly said that Harry and Meghan's "commitment to community and your fierce loyalty and love in friendship" continued to amaze her.

"We are so grateful you chose to support The Alliance again this year. I’m always in awe of your ability to show up for others, for this cause, and for our family. Thank you for holding Georgie in your hearts and helping us carry his light forward," the devastated mother added.

Notably, a moment also captured Meghan Markle shedding tears during Kelly's speech at the gathering.