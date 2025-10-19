Princess Kate jumps to protect Prince George amid fresh backlash

Prince William and Kate Middleton are protective parents to their three children, but the couple are taking some big steps this time around, especially for Prince George.

There have been some major changes taking place for the Wales family, including their move to Forest Lodge and the fact royal protocols are tightening for their eldest child who is second-in-line to the British throne.

The royal family has already been going through a crisis situation – with tensions surrounding Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and the occasional digs from the Sussexes, William and Kate attracted some backlash in an unexpected turn of events.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been criticised for taking on fewer royal engagements, even less than the cancer-stricken King Charles, and indulging in more holidays abroad with their children. It raised the question about their dedication towards their royal duties and if they are taking it seriously.

As George is set to face a significant pressure and change in his life, Kate has been making sure that the children are able to spend more time at home, which would also ward off criticism from the public over their family breaks, suggested former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The expert noted that the autumn break, also known as the half-term, comes at an opportune time for the Wales family as they would be able to mark an important time in their life with peace at their ‘forever home’.

“It’s possible that the family may have moved into their new house, Forest Lodge, which will seem like a holiday in itself,” she told The Mirror. “But that may still be some weeks off. So, if the renovations are still underway, I expect they’ll head up to Norfolk to enjoy the wide-open skies and sea air.”

Kate Middleton has also been concerned about George as his secondary school announcement is yet to be made. In this matter, Prince William’s choice for his alma mater, Eton College, much to Kate’s dismay.

Given her past experiences, the doting mum had not been keen on choosing the school. As a series of events culminates into the beginning of a new chapter, the Princess is making sure Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, can all make the most of their time during this break.

Bond also suggested that since the break also coincides with Halloween, there will be some celebration with the children like a “spooky party”, giving George an opportunity to be playful and a kid before the more serious weight of responsibility falls on him.