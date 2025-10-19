Sarah Ferguson bids goodbye to career as children’s book author

Sarah Ferguson maybe comfortable in not using her title as the Duchess of York anymore, but there is a bigger bombshell waiting to drop on Prince Andrew’s ex-wife.

Andrew’s statement released via the Buckingham Palace, in which he relinquished the use of his titles, did not only affect him but also meant that Fergie would no longer use hers. However, Fergie’s apparent efforts to protect her career seemed to have backfired brutally.

The mum of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie still had King Charles’s favour despite the scandals and controversies surrounding Andrew. However, Fergie’s downfall began when in September, her email to Jeffery Epstein in 2011 was exposed. She had sent it just weeks after she had publicly shunned the financier stating that she “abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children”.

She stressed that it was “terrible, terrible error of judgement” to have ties with Epstein and that he was “rightly jailed”. Meanwhile, in the email weeks later, she grovelled and apologised to the “generous, steadfast and supreme friend” for her comments.

Fergie mentioned that she was “instructed to act with the utmost speed” if would even “have any chance of holding on to her career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist”.

Several charities have already cut ties with Fergie following the incident and even her follow-up statement for the spokesperson did nothing for damage control. Her publisher has also deleted all references to her children’s book.

Now, a senior industry source revealed that the publishers “often delay problematic authors indefinitely before quietly dropping them”, according to royal reporter Richard Palmer.

He noted that Fergie’s next children’s book was supposed to be out on October 9, which was delayed until November 20. The insiders hint that a “further delay”, which may lead eventually dropping Fergie.

After the email leak, a spokesperson for the Fergie had said that “the duchess” stood by her condemnation of Epstein and was only trying to “assuage” him after he had threatened to destroy her.

However, it appears that nothing at this point can salvage her career which is slipping right away from her fingers.