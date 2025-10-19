Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers' cause of death revealed

DJ Lethal may have revealed a possible cause behind the untimely death of his Limp Bizkit band member Sam Rivers.

The bassist and founding member of the metal band breathed his last on Saturday, October 18 at the age of 48, the band announced in a social media post.

While the band’s official announcement did not include a cause of death, Rivers had previously battled alcohol-related liver disease.

Cause of Sam Rivers death:

In a series of Instagram Stories shared since Rivers’ passing, DJ Lethal, whose real name Leor Dimant, reposted a fellow artist’s tribute for Rivers on his account with the hashtag "#F–kcancer," prompting speculation that cancer may have contributed to the musician's passing.

Although no official cause has been confirmed, the post strongly suggests the turntablist was referring to the illness.

In other posts, the music producer mourned the loss of his bandmate and close friend, writing, "I’m in shock right now. We lost a family member, bandmate, and a legendary #bassplayer."

He also posted a selfie with Rivers alongside a heartfelt note. “My pops has a new bad ass bass player in the sky. We love you, SAM!" he captioend.

Reflecting on their bond, he added, “We used to snap in silence."

DJ Lethal also revealed he had recently been in touch with Rivers, recalling, “Sam and I last text. We talked a couple of weeks ago on the phone."

He ended his tribute with a reminder to fans and loved ones. "Tell your friends you love them more often before you can’t!"

Rivers alongside frontman Fred Durst John Otto was a founder of Limp Bizkit, formed in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida.

As for DJ Lethal he later joined the group after guitarist Wes Borland also joined th trio.