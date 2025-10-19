Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement as royal titles at risk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a poignant message after key changes took place at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Los Angeles from Montecito to support a special cause amid the growing fears about the future of their royal titles.

Harry and Meghan once again extended their support of The Alliance for Children’s Rights with their appearance at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in LA.

The Sussexes joined Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, a group that supports pregnant and parenting teens in the foster system.

For the unversed, Kelly had lost her son George after he contracted COVID and viral meningitis, which became a reason for her to support needy families.

In a statement released on The Archewell Foundation's official website, the Montecito couple's spokesperson shared that Harry and Meghan celebrated the "Alliance’s remarkable impact and ongoing commitment to strengthening families across Los Angeles."

It further reads, "The annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament raises essential funds to advance the Alliance’s mission of securing safe homes, quality education, and holistic support for children and families in need."

Speaking of their mission, Harry and Meghan said that they are committed to uplifting communities, as evidenced by their support for the Alliance for Children's Rights, which provides care and support to children who need it.

The organisation was founded in 1992, aiming to "advocate for vulnerable children, ensuring they have access to the stability, care, and opportunities every child deserves."

They provide free legal services to the underprivileged young parents and their children, who are in foster care.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emerged on social media after Prince Andrew announced that he no longer uses his title, the Duke of York, and other honours, after portraying the royal family in a negative light due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It has been said that this update from the Palace might have left the Sussexes concerned about their titles, as their relationship with the royals is still unhealed.