How Princess Anne truly feels about Prince Andrew’s downfall

Prince Andrew’s shock statement on giving up his royal titles and honours has triggered a palpable shock wave which earning different reactions.

Princess Anne is an important asset to the royal family, not just as her position as the King’s sister, but also for her work ethic, commitment to values and tradition of the royal family.

The Princess Royal, who has earned the reputation as the hardest working royal, has remained dedicated to serving the monarchy and ensuring its preservation, hence her stance on Andrew’s announcement had been very clear, according to royal expert and author Christopher Andersen.

“Anne has long sided with the King,” he told Us Weekly as the statement was released by Buckingham Palace on Friday. “She is as fed up with Andrew as Charles and William are.”

Andrew’s sex scandals, his lies about cutting ties with close friend and paedophile Jeffery Epstein had been tarnishing the reputation of the royals while he enjoyed all the perks and privileges.

Prince William is understood to have spearheaded the move, forcing his father King Charles to finally take action before things got worse. Even though, William had not been mentioned in the actual statement but it has been confirmed that he was part of the “immediate and wider family” along with King who discussed Andrew’s exit.

It is possible that Princess Anne had also played a part, given her no-nonsense attitude for also being the only member, alongside the monarch and his heir, to hold investiture ceremonies, a significant royal position.