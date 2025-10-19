Prince William spares Eugenie, Beatrice in final blow to Prince Andrew

Prince William is barrelling down his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew with no mercy as he has put in place strict orders for a historic event.

The Palace has already been preparing the Prince of Wales to take on the throne on a “moment’s notice” as King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, and continues to get weekly treatments for it.

Andrew has given up his royal titles and honours, especially his dukedom and Order of Garter, after “discussion” with the monarch and his “immediate and wider family” as the allegations against him “distract” from the work of royals.

While William had not been mentioned in the statement released by Buckingham Palace, it is confirmed that the future King was a big part of it.

Prince William bans Prince Andrew from his Coronation

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are now banned from using their titles and William is even considering to ban them from family events for the foreseeable future, including his Coronation ceremony, whenever it happens.

According to The Sunday Times, William is taking a firmer stance for his shamed uncle but he is sparing his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as they are not involved in their parents’ shady activities.

The York sisters will still be welcome at family events and official gatherings.