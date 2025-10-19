Prince Harry, Meghan leave Montecito for emotional reason after big news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once again on a flight just hours after they breathed a sigh of relief as a major issue was resolved concerning King Charles’s younger son.

Harry, who continues to keep his patronages and charities which he worked with as a senior working royal, had been facing an issue wit his wildlife charity in Chad. Although, after a new agreement, the nation decided to restore its ties with the charity.

As the matter was resolved, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew in Los Angeles from Montecito to support a special friend for an important cause.

Meghan shared an update from an event organised by her longtime friend, Kelly Mckee Zajfen, who continues to honour her late nine-year-old son.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were seemingly not with their parents, understood to be at home in Montecito, as Meghan posted a short video clips of highlights from the event.

Kelly was joined by her husband Julian and their daughter Lily. The 12-year-old girl was also seen sharing a sweet hug with Prince Harry as Meghan captioned the image, “Our other favorite Lily” and adding a heart emoji.

Kelly, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, a non-profit that supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster system, had lost her son George after he contracted Covid and viral meningitis.

In his honour and his love for tennis, George Zajfen Tennis Tournament is held to raise funds for children, youth and families impacted by the child welfare system with free legal representation and access to stable homes, education, health care and other important resources.