Chris Hemsworth steals spotlight with recent pumped-up look

Chris Hemsworth looked relaxed and cheerful as he spent a day at the MotoGP Grand Prix in Phillip Island on Friday.

The actor, known for his role in Thor, showed up in a fitted T-shirt that made his biceps impossible to miss for his fans.

The actor kept things casual with black pants, a navy cap and sunglasses, blending in with the excited crowd while chatting with drivers and fans.

Chris took photos near the race track and seemed to enjoy the thrill of the event, smiling as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of him.

His outing came while his wife, Elsa Pataky, was away on an adventurous trip with their daughter.

Elsa recently shared pictures from their horse-riding safari in Namibia, where the two explored desert landscapes and slept under the stars.

She wrote that they rode up to 40 kilometers a day and joked about racing her daughter across the sand.

However, Elsa’s post quickly drew attention from her celebrity friends, who praised the stunning scenery and bonding moments she captured.

While Elsa and India explored Africa, Chris has been traveling for work and events in Europe. Now back in Australia, his solo MotoGP visit showed a more laid-back side of the star, far from movie sets and red carpets.