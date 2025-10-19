Inside the extraordinary life of Princess Diana’s beloved friend

The glamorous family Lady Annabel Goldsmith leaves behind

Lady Annabel Goldsmith, the glamorous muse behind London’s most exclusive nightclub, Annabel’s, has died at the age of 91.

A celebrated socialite, philanthropist, and close friend of Princess Diana, Lady Annabel was long regarded as one of Britain’s most elegant figures whose name became synonymous with sophistication, charm, and high society.

Born the younger daughter of the 8th Marquess of Londonderry, Lady Annabel’s life was as dazzling as the circles she moved in.

Her first husband, Mark Birley, founded the legendary Mayfair club Annabel’s in 1963, naming it in her honour.

The club quickly became a glittering hub for royalty, artists, and A-listers from Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor to Diana, Princess of Wales and remains one of the world’s most prestigious private members’ clubs to this day.

Just weeks before her passing, she was seen beaming with pride at the wedding of her son, Zac Goldsmith.

The elegant ceremony took place at St James’s Church in Longborough, nestled in the picturesque Cotswolds.

Lady Annabel’s children have each carved out notable paths within British public life.

Zac sits in the House of Lords following a career as a prominent Conservative MP for Richmond Park and government minister, as well as a former London mayoral candidate.

His sister, Jemima Khan, has made her own mark in media and film as a celebrated journalist and producer, most recently contributing to the fifth season of *The Crown* on Netflix.

But behind the glittering façade of high society, Lady Annabel’s life was also marked by profound heartbreak.

Her eldest son, Rupert, vanished off the coast of West Africa in 1986 and was later presumed dead.

Despite unimaginable loss, Lady Annabel remained a pillar of grace and resilience who faced life’s triumphs and tragedies with unwavering dignity, her legacy continuing through her accomplished children and the iconic club that bears her name.