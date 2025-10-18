Prince Andrew faces new firestorm as Giuffre’s memoir reveals 'jet fuel' claims

Andrew under fresh spotlight as Virginia Giuffre’s memoir alleges Epstein blackmail network

Prince Andrew is back in the spotlight as Virginia Giuffre’s explosive upcoming memoir claims she was “silenced for a year” and barred from speaking about her settlement with the former Duke of York.

In an exclusive interview with GB News’ The Late Show, journalist Robert Crilly the only British reporter with early access to the book revealed shocking allegations.

The memoir claims convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein boasted about “blackmailing” a network of men and explicitly using Giuffre and others to secure favours.

According to excerpts, he “had always suggested that videotapes he meticulously collected in various bedrooms and bathrooms of his various houses gave him power over others.”

The book also names Prince Andrew, claiming Giuffre was “forced” to have sex with him on three separate occasions.

Crilly described these revelations as providing “a clear motive” for Epstein’s murder. Interestingly, Giuffre reportedly casts Donald Trump in a neutral light, describing the former president as “pleasant.”

Robert also criticised Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview, calling it a “train wreck” that acted as “jet fuel” for Giuffre’s civil case.

He added, “He wanted to fight on it and clear his name, but actually, things were looking so bad it would have dragged members of his family into court for depositions.

Giuffre was gagged for a year, but the interview provided multiple threads for her legal team to pull on.

I believe his spin doctor resigned because all the advice he was giving was ‘Do not do this,’ and there was a certain arrogance from Andrew.

The fact that he could give that sort of interview just a few years ago without even expressing regret for his friendship with Epstein beggars belief.”