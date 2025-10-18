Meghan Markle throws shade at 'mean girl' dinner, fans not happy

Meghan Markle is at it again.

The Duchess shared a brief Instagram reel on Wednesday, chronicling her whirlwind 24 hours in Washington DC including appearances at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit and a peek at her Netflix partnership and lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan described the jam packed day as “24 hours of impact (and fun)” and celebrated being “surrounded by strong women supporting each other.” Cue the collective eye roll.

While Meghan’s glam packed itinerary might look empowering on screen, it’s a far cry from the daily grind of millions of women in the UK and US.

The real female workforce is up at 6 a.m., juggling school runs, childcare, and a never ending to do list with zero time to fuss over Paris Fashion Week outfits or perfect Instagram angles. For many, impact looks a lot less red carpet and a lot more coffee fueled chaos.

The whole affair has been dubbed “embarrassing” by critics, with Daily Express pointing out that Meghan seems to believe she’s delivering a lexicon of entrepreneurial wisdom that other female founders will admire.

In reality, many busy businesswomen are too focused on keeping their own ventures afloat to notice her efforts.

The so called highlight was the women founders’ dinner in Los Angeles, hosted by Emma Grede British CEO of fashion brand Good American and founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

The vegan all-women gathering, dubbed A Seat at the Table, was billed as a networking event where attendees pledged to “lift each other up.” According to Daily Express, the event exuded “definite Mean Girl vibes,” leaving some critics unimpressed.

Meghan’s apparent quest for admiration from women who juggle daily work responsibilities has drawn further scrutiny.