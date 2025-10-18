Will Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson leave UK after fresh blow?

With Prince Andrew's announcement to give up his royal titles, he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will gradually fade out of the royal spotlight, becoming a chapter in the past.

Ferguson and Andrew's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has badly harmed their reputations, with experts and historians speculating that their reactions or clarifications to the claims may further damage their standing in the eyes of the British public.

Royal insiders have claimed, "The two are planning to say goodbye to the UK for a new life away from the royal kingdom."

Sources suggest that "King Charles and future monarch William may have requested Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to keep a low profile abroad to avoid media scrutiny and public attention."

Meanwhile, Ferguson and Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are said to be bracing themselves for a backlash after new allegations and claims about their parents.

Insiders went on, "The royal sisters will support their parents' decision to temporarily relocate abroad, allowing them to avoid the public glare."

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," a statement released by the royal, and obtained by The News, read.

Reacting to Andrew's decision, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed: "It was essential that this happened. It would have soon got to the point where anything the monarchy did would have been overshadowed by sleaze."

The expert told Fox News Digital: "Thankfully, Parliament was not involved, but public disgust could have reached the level that it could have been."