Prince Harry’s wildlife comeback, Chad rejoins forces with conservation charity

Chad mends fences with Prince Harry’s African Parks

Prince Harry’s conservation work in Africa has received a major boost, as Chad has restored its partnership with African Parks, the wildlife charity the royal has long been associated with.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Central African nation abruptly ended the agreement, citing a failure to curb poaching and accusing the organisation of showing “arrogant and disrespectful” behaviour while not fully cooperating with authorities.

Officials also blamed a resurgence in poaching on what they described as insufficient investment by the charity.

In a joint statement on Friday, Chad’s government and African Parks confirmed they had “initiated, in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation, a series of discussions relating to the delegated management of protected areas.”

Under the renewed agreement, they will once again manage Zakouma National Park and the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve two of Chad’s most treasured landscapes while co-financing current operations and developing future projects.

“This milestone comes at the close of a challenging period that required significant dialogue to reach mutual understanding and commitment on the way forward,” the charity said.

Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks, welcomed the move, noting that the reinstated partnership “provides a stable foundation to continue safeguarding some of Chad’s most extraordinary natural and cultural landscapes, together with the communities who depend on them.”

Founded in 2000, African Parks manages 20 national parks and protected areas across 12 African countries, focusing on restoring ecosystems, protecting wildlife, and empowering local communities.

Prince Harry, who previously served as president and now sits on the board, has consistently praised the organisation’s efforts to protect wildlife and strengthen communities across the continent.