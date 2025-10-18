King Charles paves way for Archie, Lilibet as Royal Lodge decision looms

King Charles is looking to welcome some positivity back into his life as he finally drops the axe on his shamed brother, Prince Andrew.

In a shock statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Andrew finally gave up his titles “in discussion” with the King and his “immediate and wider family”.

Andrew’s titles have not been revoked officially since that would require the Act of Parliament to officially strip him off it. Since he is volunteering to not use them anymore, it makes things easier.

Though, he remains a Prince since he was born into the family and he holds a “cast-iron” lease on his 30-room-mansion Royal Lodge.

Royal experts have suggested that the monarch and Prince William both want Andrew to evict the mansion. It is also possible that there are already movements being made about the royal residence in light of the significant decision

This also causes new stress for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also hold their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title. Even though William remains estranged from the Sussexes, the focus is to eliminate the immediate threat to the reputation of the royals.

Harry had reunited with his cancer-stricken father last month during a meeting at Clarence House, paving hope for Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to finally meet their grandfather.

However, Harry’s latest request to the newly-appointed Home Office secretary has sparked debate over whether the peace between the father and son has been once again destroyed. A former BBC royal correspondent believes that might not be the case.

She pointed out that while it appears Harry is “a dog with a bone over these security arrangements” but given he is the son of the monarch, his security threats are valid.

Moreover, Harry has made the wise decision to not involve his father and avoid putting him in a difficult position – a sign of building trust and not sabotaging his reconciliation.

Bond stated that if Harry does get a security upgrade this time, King Charles would welcome his grandchildren with open arms, whom he has rarely ever met.

The King, amid his health battle, has expressed his desire to have a relationship with his grandchildren. Amid the ongoing tensions, this would be a much-needed reprieve from the family crisis that he has been facing since taking on the Crown in 2022.