Prince Andrew’s demotion: Bitter truth uncovered about royal decision

Prince Andrew may have announced that he is giving up his royal titles and honours but there is a key detail that many royal fans would have missed.

Palace had been growing flustered as it had been plagued by the onslaught of headlines about Prince Andrew dragging the reputation of the royal family down the drain.

The King had already cut off the funding and security of his shameful brother, but calls of the stricter action only increased as new details emerged about the former Duke of York.

The statement on Friday from Andrew implied that it had been his own decision which he had discussed with the monarch and his “immediate and wider family”, which is confirmed to have included Prince William, to relinquish his titles and honours.

He was already stripped off of his patronages and military titles in 2019 by his mother Queen Elizabeth after he was forced to settle the case with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Even though, Andrew has given up his dukedom and the Order of Garter, he still retains his title of the Prince and the Duke, but just has refused to use it.

Royal experts revealed that in order to strip the titles off of Andrew would require an Act of Parliament – a legal mechanism last used following the First World War.

Matt Wilkinson, The Sun’s royal editor, suggested that it saves the royals the hassle to going through a long and arduous process of making things official.

Royal expert Chris Chip also agreed that if Andrew didn’t give up his knighthood voluntarily, there had been “precedence for the Order of the Garter being revoked”.