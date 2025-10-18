Prince William secures major victory as Britain's future king

Prince William, the future king of the United Kingdom, made a historic move to safeguard the monarchy.

For the unversed, there was a mounting pressure on King Charles to strip the 'disgraced' Prince Andrew of his remaining titles. Not even that, the fans were demanding to ban him from all public-facing royal engagements.

On October 17, a key statement was released by Buckingham Palace, which revealed that the senior royal members have finally answered the pleas of the public.

Yesterday, Andrew, in his personal message, addressed the accusations against him with a much-awaited announcement.

He stated that after much-needed discussion with King Charles and the senior royals, he "no longer uses" his title [the Duke of York] or the honours which have been conferred upon him.

Discussing the major update, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News, "It was essential that this happened. It would have soon got to the point where anything the monarchy did would have been overshadowed by sleaze."

Prince William secures major victory as Britain's future king

He added, "When the email, which proved he lied about the timeline of his links with Epstein, went public, this was inevitable in some form. Thankfully, Parliament was not involved, but public disgust could have reached the level that it could have been."

Another royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, claimed that Prince William must have been the "force" behind Prince Andrew's royal exit.

The future King is "looking far more long-term at the viability, reputation and indeed existence of the monarchy," she said.

It appears that the Prince of Wales marked a major victory by removing negative light from the good work of the monarchy, which will be beneficial in his future reign.